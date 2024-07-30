Schwartz, Charles William

PALMYRA: Charles William Schwartz, born December 27, 1933, in New York, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2024. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Daniel and Ethel.

On December 19, 1953, Charles married the love of his life, Hazel M. Smith, at the Presbyterian Church. They shared an extraordinary 70 years of marriage, a testament to their enduring love and commitment.

A farmer at heart, Charles had a deep passion for collecting and loving Farmall tractors. He found joy in life’s simple pleasures, particularly his cherished daily donut.

Charles enlisted in the United States Army on July 21, 1953, serving as a Quartermaster with the 596th Quartermaster Company at Fort Lee, VA. His service to his country was a source of great pride for him and his family.

In 1962, he founded Schwartz Excavating, a thriving business and community cornerstone. His work ethic and dedication were unparalleled, earning him respect and admiration from all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving children, Gary (Cheryl) Schwartz and Randy (Valerie) Schwartz. Charles was a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren are: Kelly Hilton [Owan, Troy, Addie, Quinn]; Gordon (Stephanie) Cummings [Oliver, Zera, Shiloh]; Abbillyn (Adam) Johnson [Spencer, Parker, Elijah, Layla]; Eric (Morgan) Schwartz [Maddox, Norah, Jude]; Amanda (Chase) Brown [Henry]; Thomas (Diana) Schwartz [Theo]; Robin Schwartz.

Charles lived a life filled with love, hard work, and devotion to his family and community. His legacy will continue to live on through the lives of those he touched.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Palmyra Moose Lodge on August 5, 2024, at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Moose Lodge, a cause close to Charles’ heart.

