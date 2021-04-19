Powered by Dark Sky
April 19, 2021
Schwartz, George

by WayneTimes.com
April 19, 2021

PORT GIBSON: George Schwartz, 77, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at his home in Newark surrounded by family.

Friends may call on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 6-7 PM at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY.  A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.  Burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery.

George was born in Newark, NY on June 11, 1943 the son of the late Wilbur and Jennie Wall Schwartz.  He was a member of Park Presbyterian Church in Newark for over 60 years.   

He is survived three nieces Rebecca Jandreau of Newark, Robyn (John) Rector of Clifton Springs, Bonnie (John) Salamone of Newark; many great nieces and nephews.  He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Dorothy Frank.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

