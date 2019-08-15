Obituaries
Schweiger, Linda M.
SODUS: Age 52, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Clifton Springs Hospital. She is survived by her children, Amanda Quigley of Newark, Richard Schweiger of Wolcott, Brittany Hargarther of Sodus; grandchildren, Grace and Avery Collins of Newark; sister, Sandy Ternoois of Sodus; niece, Hannah Ternoois of Sodus; nephew, Frank Ternoois of Sodus; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-6:00pm Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where a Memorial Service will start promptly at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Muscular Dystrophy Association Rochester Office, 1425 Jefferson Rd 2nd floor, Rochester, NY 14623. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
