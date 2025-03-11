Schweitz, Ernie

LYONS: Ernie Schweitz passed away on Monday, March 10, 2025. He was 81. He was the son of Theodore and Christa Schweitz. He was born and lived most of his life in Lyons. He was predeceased by his first wife Ava. He is survived by his wife, Carole. He is also survived by his daughter Maureen (Thau) and his two grandsons, Jason and Alex (Erin), as well as his two sisters, Carolyn and Ruth.

Ernie had a very entrepreneurial spirit and ran his own TV sales and repair service for many years, before branching out with his wife Ava running a ceramic shop with classes. He loved ice cream and decided to open the Ice Cream Stop in Lyons and had many successful years with that before he also bought out and ran a video rental store. Eventually, he sold those businesses and decided to drive school bus for the Lyons school district, retiring from there in 2011.

He enjoyed several hobbies as well. He learned how to fly planes and used his pilot’s license to fly down to visit his grandkids in the Philadelphia area when they were little. He also loved model trains and had a very large train set. Later in life, he and Carole enjoyed spending their winters at his house in Inverness, FL to take advantage of the warmer Florida weather.

His memory lives on in the countless people he made laugh and smile.

Calling hours are on Thursday 3/13/2025 from 6-8pm with a service following directly after at 8pm at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St. , Lyons, NY. Burial is at the convenience of the family.