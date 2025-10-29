Schweizer, Paula R. 

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Paula R. Schweizer, 71, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2025.

Paula was born to the late Wilma and Paul Angelo on Sunday, October 17, 1954, in Rochester, NY. She attended the Palmyra-Macedon School District, and although she did not graduate, she fulfilled a promise to her family and earned her GED in 1993. Paula was a long-time employee of Waste Management, serving for 28 years before retiring in 2008. Sitting still was certainly not her style, and she soon found herself working for Zotos International (now Henkel) until she finally retired in 2018. Paula loved children as much as her time camping at Junius Ponds campground during the summer months with her camp family.

Paula will be greatly missed by her husband of 33 years, Thomas Schweizer; her son Jason (Evie) Everdyke; a daughter, Monica (Allison Graff) Everdyke; and grandchildren, Brenden and Madisyn Everdyke and Avery Mitura; brothers Patrick Angelo and Charles (Mary) Angelo; sisters Linda Lewis and Cheryl (Bob) Bump, as well as many nieces, nephews and many close friends.

She was predeceased by many she held dear. Notably her parents Wilma and Paul Angelo; an aunt and uncle, Bertha Mae and Alton Plumb Sr.; sister, Kathleen LaBarron; sister-in-law, Sandra Angelo and close friends Nancy and Walt Willard and Chelle VanLaeken.

Family and friends may call from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St., Newark, with a memorial service following visitation at the funeral home.

Contributions in Paula’s memory may be directed to the Ontario-Yates Hospice Center at 756 Pre-Emption Rd, Geneva, 14456 or to the Lipson Cancer Institute, 330 Monroe Ave, Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14607.