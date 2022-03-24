Schwind, Evelyn Fay

FAIRPORT: Evelyn passed away on March 17, 2022 at age 94. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Schwind; brothers Glenn Stiner, John Stiner, and Doyle Stiner, and her sister Frances Chapman; as well as her first born great grandson, Tristan Burley and his father, Corey Burley.

Evelyn is survived by her children, James (Linda) Schwind, Judith Stachowski, Gary Schwind, and Paul Schwind; grandchildren April Schwind, Ariana (Daniel) Marrs, Heather Burley, Ann (Kenny Harris) Stachowski, Julia Stachowski, Evan (Rachel Cook) Schwind, and Kyler Schwind; great grandchildren, Jaxon and Skylar Edwards, Aaleyah and Easton Burley; great grandchildren Corey and Brecklyn Marrs; sister Ruth Rose; sisters-in-law Dori Stiner, Donna Stiner, and Lucille Schwind; and many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn graduated from nursing school and started her career as a hospital nurse in Rochester NY. She and Frank moved the family to Ontario NY where she worked initially as a migrant camp nurse in Wayne County. She enjoyed a long career as a public health nurse for Wayne County, retiring after she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Empire State College when she was in her 60s. Evelyn then worked as a drug and alcoholism counselor with her CASAC in many locations in the Rochester region. She ended her second career at Baden Street Settlement House in Rochester NY as their outpatient nurse when she was in her 80s. Evelyn continued to facilitate the Rochester area group for addicted nurses even after her retirement. Evelyn was active in many areas when she lived in Ontario NY from being a founding member of the Ontario Volunteer Ambulance Corps to the Wayne County Rural Ministry in Williamson to the First Presbyterian Church in Ontario Center. Evelyn loved being outside and enjoyed riding her bicycle, cross country skiing, and especially walking.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 18, 2022 at 1 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY. Evelyn will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Evelyn may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association Rochester and Finger Lakes, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Evelyn’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Evelyn’s family would like to offer a special thank you to the wonderful care providers and staff on the third floor of Crest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fairport as well as Lifetime Care Hospice.