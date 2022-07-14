Scott, David James

NEWARK: David James Scott—54, of Marbletown, died on Sunday (July 3,2022) at the Unity Hospital in Rochester.

A celebration of life will be held in David’s honor Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his families home, 6656 Miller Road; Marbletown in the Town of Arcadia.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489.

David was born March 11,1968 in Newark, the son of Donald Edward Sr. and Sharon DeMay Scott. He graduated from the Newark Sr. High School with the Class of 1987. David was a gear head and began racing straight out of high school at South Butler and Empire Speedway as Team Scott Drag Racing. He was a proficient guitar player. Enjoyed snowmobiling and working on his guitar. He loved his friends and family.

David is survived by his parents Donald and Sharon, older brother Scott Edward Jr. (Jennifer) and two sons James Edward and Brandon Scott all of Newark.

