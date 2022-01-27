Scott, JoAnn M.

SODUS: JoAnn M. Scott of Sodus, NY, passed away unexpectedly Monday Morning, January 24, 2022, at Clifton Springs Nursing & Rehab Facility. She was 85 years old.

Born in Hastings, PA on October 22, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Paul & Ann (Kordish) Noel. JoAnn enjoyed traveling, antiquing, and exploring. When she was no longer able to travel afar, she thoroughly enjoyed being “chauffeured” around and eating out. Spending time with her friends or talking on the phone was a favorite past-time. However, all who knew JoAnn, know her children and their families is what brought her real joy. They were her purpose for living.

She was a lifelong communicant of the Church of the Epiphany in Sodus, N.Y. Her faith was an important and integral part of her life. She made sure children went to church and completed their sacraments.

Beyond blessed to have called her their mom are her daughter and son-in-law, Ann Laurie (Zerniak) & David Rinehart of Gilbert, AZ; son and significant other, Mark Zerniak & Vicki DeHullu of Rockville, MD; daughter and son-in-law, Jacquelyn (Zerniak) & Norman Pulsifer, Sr., of Sodus, NY; and son and daughter-in-law, Walter & Shannon Zerniak, III, of Washington, NC. She is survived by twelve grandchildren: Natalie Pitzer & husband Michael; Norman Pulsifer, II & wife Bambi; Jordan Pulsifer & wife McCall; Allie Lee & husband Cody, Luke and John Rinehart and Rob (Walter, IV), Rebecca, and Ridge Zerniak. JoAnn had eight great-grandchildren: Noelle & Beau (Norman, III) Pulsifer, Raigan & Colton Pitzer, Olivia & Julian Lee, and Harbor & Kastle Pulsifer. She also had three great-step grandchildren; Morgan & Lauren Miller, and Deakan Greiner. She is survived by her brother Paul Noel & wife Ann of Sterling, VA, her twin brother John Noel of Escondido, CA and her dear sister Eleanor Gates of San Diego, CA. As well as her aunt Julia Bearer, many nieces & nephews, and cousins.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband, Walter Zerniak, Jr., second husband, Russell Scot, Sr., and sisters Ann Davis, and Helen Caruso.

At JoAnn’s request there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 31st, at 11am at the Church of the Epiphany, 105 W Main Street, Sodus, NY. A celebration of her life and a time for fellowship to follow in the Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Donate Now or mail to: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.