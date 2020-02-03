Scott Jr., Lawrence E. “Gene”

CLIFTON SPRINGS -Age 84 went home on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Clifton Springs Hospital with his family at his side. Larry was born the son of the late Lawrence Eugene Sr. and Rena (Gambill) Scott on Tuesday, July 5, 1935, in Newark, NY. He was an over the road truck driver until his retirement in 1982. Larry was a proud member of the Port Gibson Volunteer Fire Department for over 56 years, serving as the Chief for six years, assistant Chief, Captain of the Fire Police, and trustee. Larry belonged to FASNY and Northern Central. Larry was an intricate part of the committee that purchased Port Gibson’s first ambulance. He loved camping and his family. Lawrence leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Linda; children Lawrence III (Scott), Nancy (Mike) Hurley, Randy (Robin) Scott, Tracy (Deb Erb Jones) Scott, Kathy (Charles Senack) Scott, Stephany (Chuck) Marsteiner and Missy (Carl) Haitz; brother, Don (Sharon) Scott; twenty-four grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; four nephews; special friends at the Port Gibson Fire Department; friends of Bill W., Debbie Lochmeyer; and his partner in crime, his dog, Jasper. Lawrence was predeceased by his son, Scott Ranney; sister, Lois Powers; nephew, Scott Powers. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com