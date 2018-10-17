Scott, Sandra

PALMYRA: Entered into rest on October 16, 2018 at the age of 80. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years Harold, parents, Ken and Frances, grandson, Jamie Scott, sister, Jackie. Survived by loving children, Cindy (Rick) Ebert, Tammy Scott, David (Judy) Scott, Dale and Terri Scott; several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc.,160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY. 14618 or Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY. 14450. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com