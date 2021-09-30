Scoville, DVM Dr. David F.

WEBSTER: Sunday, September 26, 2021, age 77. Predeceased by his parents, Parker and Margaret Farley Scoville. Survived by his wife, Sandra Larkin Scoville; sons, Dan (Kerilyn) Scoville, Peter Scoville; daughter, Anna (Rich) Thorburn; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, George (Janet) Scoville; sister, Linda (Paul) Gould; brother-in-law, Ashley (Lill) Larkin; sister-in-law, Darlene (Bob) Ford; nieces and nephews; very special friends, Matt and Roseann Skrypka, Joyce Kloeber, Pam and Shirley Hayes; his faithful dog companion, Baxter. Beloved and passionate Veterinarian who devoted his life to the health and well-being of farm animals.
Interment was private. Memorials may be directed to Lollypop Farm or Cracker Box Palace. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home
ONTARIO: Christine passed away on September 26, 2021 at age 78. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Butler. Christine is survived by her children, Deborah (Greg Andrews) Hauser Kloss, David (Patty) Hauser, Patricia (Greg) Read, James (Diane) Butler, and George (Eve) Butler; grandchildren, Matthew Read, Aubrie, Brandon, Liz, and Tim Butler, Ashley LaValle, […]
MACEDON: Elaine passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, James J. Mangiamele. Elaine is survived by her children, Gina Rae Mangiamele (Rodney) Scheer, Kent James (Dina) Mangiamele, and Tracey Elaine Mangiamele (James) Castle; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister, Lucille Clemons Gray; brother, Eugene (Linda) Clemons; several nieces […]