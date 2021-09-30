Scoville, DVM Dr. David F.

WEBSTER: Sunday, September 26, 2021, age 77. Predeceased by his parents, Parker and Margaret Farley Scoville. Survived by his wife, Sandra Larkin Scoville; sons, Dan (Kerilyn) Scoville, Peter Scoville; daughter, Anna (Rich) Thorburn; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, George (Janet) Scoville; sister, Linda (Paul) Gould; brother-in-law, Ashley (Lill) Larkin; sister-in-law, Darlene (Bob) Ford; nieces and nephews; very special friends, Matt and Roseann Skrypka, Joyce Kloeber, Pam and Shirley Hayes; his faithful dog companion, Baxter. Beloved and passionate Veterinarian who devoted his life to the health and well-being of farm animals.

Interment was private. Memorials may be directed to Lollypop Farm or Cracker Box Palace. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home