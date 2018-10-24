Scribner, Helene Weste

PALMYRA: Died on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at the age of 89. Helene was born on June 30, 1929 in Englewood, NJ the daughter of Eugene and Dagny Bjornstad Weste. She was married to Robert F. Scribner on May 5, 1954. Helene was a longtime member of the women’s association of Western Presbyterian Church and a valued member and supporter of the church choir. She was an alumni of the University of Rochester and a member of Palmyra’s Kings Daughters. Helene had a long career in nursing and had served as the Director of Nursing for the Wayne County Nursing Home prior to retirement. Helene was predeceased by her husband Robert; daughter Kristine Magno and sister Dagny Crowley. She is survived by her son Kurt (Donna) Scribner; grandchildren Patrick T. (Lindsey Greketis) Magno and Zachary R. and Noah R. Scribner and great-grandchildren Amelia Kristine Magno and Henry Thomas Magno. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Sunday, October 28 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. Burial will be at 10am on Monday, October 29 in Palmyra Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11am at Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra, 101 E. Main St. followed by a reception in fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Choir Fund or the Church General Fund at Western Presbyterian Church. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com