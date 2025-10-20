What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Scribner, Jeffrey James AKA: WILDMAN

October 20, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Feb. 28, 1968-Oct. 3, 2025

ONTARIO-WILLIAMSON: Jeffrey James Scribner, age 57, passed away after a difficult battle with cancer.

He was born at Rochester general Hospital to James Sr. and Diane in 1968.Jeff was predeceased by his father James Sr. and step-father Charlie Knowlden.

Survived by his mother Dianne Knowlden, daughter Heaven Scribner and son Jeffrey Steger. Brothers James Jr. (Marcia) and Michael. Several nieces and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 25th from 1p.m.-5 p.m. at the Williamson American Legion (Route 21)

