PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the age of 81. There will be no services at this time. The family will announce a gathering to remember Julie at a future date. Julie is survived by her son Matthew D. (Dianne) Scribner; grandsons David and Matthew Scribner; great-grandson Dakota Scribner; sisters Sharon (Tom) Camp and Penny Goulding. She was a member of Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra and been an employee of Xerox for over 29 years.

