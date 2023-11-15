Powered by Dark Sky
November 15th 2023, Wednesday
Scribner Natalie J. (Golden) 

by WayneTimes.com
November 15, 2023

WILLIAMSON: Natalie Scribner, 57, passed away Monday, November 13, 2023, at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, with her family by her side.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours, Friday, November 17, from 3 to 5 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St., Sodus, NY.  A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 AM.  Burial will follow immediately after the service at the Sodus Rural Cemetery, Rte. 88, Sodus, NY.

Natalie was born, January 17, 1966, in Irving NY the daughter of the late Dewey G. and Grace (Privitera) Golden.  Natalie graduated in 1984 from the Newark High School then went on to earn her Associates Degree to become a teacher’s assistant at the Williamson Elementary School. 

Natalie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Edward J. Scribner; her sons Jacob and Joshua Scribner; sisters Valerie (John) Lhuillier, Rosalie Lizzio, and Lisa Bucco; brother Steve (Elizabeth) Golden; her fur baby Bo

Please consider donations to an animal shelter of your choice or the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY  14513.

Local Weather

