What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Scutella, Janet C. (Jeffers) 

August 26, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WILLIAMSON: Janet Scutella, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2025, at Rochester General Hospital.

Born on February 4, 1939, in Red Creek, Janet was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Douglass) Jeffers. She dedicated many years of her life to serving others as a waitress in numerous area restaurants, where her kindness and work ethic left a lasting impression.

Janet was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dominick M. Scutella; her brothers, Daniel and Charles Jeffers; and her sisters, Mary Winter, Dorothy Jeffers, and Shirley VanSteen.

She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins who will remember her with affection and gratitude.

A graveside service will be held at Newark Cemetery on Route 88, North Main Street, Newark. Details will be announced at a later date

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.