Scutella, Janet C. (Jeffers) 

WILLIAMSON: Janet Scutella, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2025, at Rochester General Hospital.

Born on February 4, 1939, in Red Creek, Janet was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Douglass) Jeffers. She dedicated many years of her life to serving others as a waitress in numerous area restaurants, where her kindness and work ethic left a lasting impression.

Janet was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dominick M. Scutella; her brothers, Daniel and Charles Jeffers; and her sisters, Mary Winter, Dorothy Jeffers, and Shirley VanSteen.

She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins who will remember her with affection and gratitude.

A graveside service will be held at Newark Cemetery on Route 88, North Main Street, Newark. Details will be announced at a later date