Seager, Carolyn Marie

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully, with her husband David by her side, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born on Wednesday, October 26, 1938 in the Town of Huron, NY to the late Douglas and Frieda “Mundy” Garton. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David; daughter, Lynn Seager; grandsons, Justin Richardson and Christopher Hillstead; niece, Valerie Connor; great grandchildren; extended family and friends. Carolyn retired from Xerox Corporation. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed going to Finger Lakes Gaming and Casino. She also enjoyed collecting depression glass. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3 to 5PM where a service to celebrate the life of Carolyn will immediately follow at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Inurnment will take place in a private ceremony at the Baptist Rural Cemetery, Sodus Center, NY. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home in Ontario, NY. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo, or order a floral tribute please visit the tribute wall at www.murphyfunralsevices.com.