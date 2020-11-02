Powered by Dark Sky
November 3rd 2020, Tuesday
Sears, Barbara B.

by WayneTimes.com
November 2, 2020

NEWARK: Barbara B. Sears, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Laurel House. Private funeral services will be held.    Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY  14513. Barbara was born in Canandaigua, NY on October 31, 1929 the daughter of the late Virgil and Hazel Cochrane Baier.  She was a 1947 graduate of Bloomfield Central Schools. For over 20 years she and her husband Dick,  owned and operated D-B Movers until their retirement in 1999.  She was known for her kind and unselfish ways. She is survived by a daughter Lisa (Donald) Ahrans of Newark; two sons Richard (Debra) Sears of Palmyra and David Sears of Louisanna; ten grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild;  a special niece Pat Sidler and nephew Joey (Carol) Sears; two nieces; a cousin and many dear friends at Vienna Gardens.  She was predeceased by her husband Richard in 2006, a son Timothy in 1994 and her brother Donald Baier. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

