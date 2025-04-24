Sears, Courtney Rebecca

MARION/PALMYRA: Born July 28,1980, passed peacefully April 21, 2025, in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Courtney is survived by her parents Janet E Walton and Richard Sears; sister Corinna R. Pieters; fiance Tom J. Haak; children, MiKayla, Kameron, and Kylie; nieces, nephew, extended family and many friends.

Courtney was a beacon of light and love, a devoted mother, a loving daughter and sister, a caring aunt, a cherished friend, and a true inspiration to all who knew her. Selfless in every sense of the word, Courtney lived her life for her children, whom she loved more than anything. Her strength, resilience, and boundless compassion were unmatched. Even in the face of unimaginable challenges, she remained our brightest light—smiling, laughing, and lifting up everyone around her. To know her was to feel seen, heard, and loved. She was the best friend anyone could ask for—a confidant, a supporter, and a safe place for so many. Her warmth and infectious spirit lit up every room she entered. She wore her heart on her sleeve, and her love reached far and wide to those who knew her, as well as strangers (who were just friends she hadn’t met yet). Courtney had a lifelong passion for the natural world, finding joy and solace in the beauty of birds and plants. She found immense peace in nature, from walking the beaches in Florida collecting shells, to her farm animals at home, and her love for gardening. Courtney’s legacy is one of unwavering love, generosity, and courage. Though she is no longer with us in body, her spirit lives on in her children, in the lives she impacted, and in every smile she inspired.

She will be missed deeply, remembered always, and celebrated forever.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation to celebrate Courtney’s life, Thursday, May 1, 2025 from 5-8PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Please visit Courtney’s tribute wall, on her obituary, at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a special photo.