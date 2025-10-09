Sears, Tilton "Ted"

NORTH ROSE: It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Tilton "Ted" Sears, 79, of North Rose on October 6, 2025, after a sudden illness, with his wife and children by his side.

Ted is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Hunt); his children, Jennifer (Mike) Calarco, Jeremy (Janet) Sears; his step-children, Jayson (Hope) Perry, Jennifer (Scott) Mattoon; beloved grandchildren, Autumn and Aleah Buckalew, Nolan and Lauren Sears, Josh and Joe Green, Geoffrey and Matthew Mattoon, 2 great-grandchildren; Sisters, Rebecca and Patricia Sears; aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

Predeceased by his parents, Lloyd "Pete" and Jessie Sears, brother Terry Sears, and daughter, Susan Wright.

A lifelong resident of Wolcott and North Rose, Ted graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1964 and later entered the United States Army where he became a photographer and participated in important research at Natick Army Laboratories, which included testing the Apollo spacesuit.

Ted retired after a 35 year career with Rochester Gas and Electric where he was a lineman and General Foreman. He went on to enjoy working part-time for Marshall Farms over the past 21 years.

Ted’s love for his community led him to serve as a Rose Town Councilman, and as a member of the Freemason’s North Rose Wolcott Lodge 1187, the North Rose Fire Department, North Rose American Legion Post 582, and many other organizations.

Ted enjoyed traveling, exploring new places, and finding new restaurants or foods to try. He loved camping, spending time outdoors, and went on annual canoe trips for many years. Ted loved to cook, and food was an important part of all gatherings, including his much-loved weekly "Irish Hour". In recent years, Ted and Kathy have enjoyed spending winters at their home in Florida where they quickly became active members of their community.

Above all, Ted was happiest when spending time with his family and friends. He touched many lives with his generosity, humor, and willingness to help wherever he was needed. Despite our overwhelming grief and loss, we take comfort that Ted’s life was a life well lived. He leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, selfless generosity, and a fierce dedication to his family, friends, and community that will live on in all who knew and loved him.

Please join us as we honor and celebrate Ted’s life on Sunday, October 19th at Shady Brook Event Center (Formerly Barbara Jean’s), 4500 St. Rt. 414, North Rose. A memorial service at 1pm will be followed by a gathering to share memories with family and friends from 2-5pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice that reflects your personal connection with Ted.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com