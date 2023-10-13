Powered by Dark Sky
October 13th 2023, Friday
Sebastiano, Gertrude

by WayneTimes.com
October 13, 2023

CLYDE: Gertrude Sebastiano, 99, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Huntington Living Center.

Funeral services will be private.

Mrs. Sebastiano was born in Westwood Ma., on January 19, 1924, the daughter of the late Roy and Marion Smith Watson. She retired from the Newark Developmental Center where she served as a caregiver. Gert, as her family and friends knew her, was a strong and independent woman. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and spending time with her family. She also loved a good Chinese food buffet.

Gert is survived by a sons Roy (Margo) and Frank (Mary) Sebastiano; a daughter Pearl Sebastiano; nine grandchildren Teena (Steve) Sebastiano, Shelly (Donny) Dutcher, Troy (Helen) Sebastiano, Tim (Julie) Arliss, Craig (Peg) Arliss, Terese (John) Testorf, Sara (Scott) Sebastiano-Skinner, Jeremy (Kellie) Sebastiano, Nicole Mastrangelo; sixteen great grandchildren; twelve great great grandchildren.  She was predeceased by her husband Pasquale “Patsy”; a daughter Marion Arliss; two sons Patsy and Lee Sebastiano.

www.barisfuneralhome.com

