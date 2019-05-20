Obituaries
Sebring, Alfred C.
SODUS: Age 70. Passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Unity Hospital in Rochester, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, James W. & Celia Jean (Peck) Sebring; wife, Frances; son, Alfred; sister, Mildred Daigle. He is survived by his children, Paula (Steve Meszko) Wollek, Jeanette (Terry) Gosnell, and James (Tara) Sebring; grandchildren, Charles, Lee, Alfred, Josh, Michael, Brittany, Kimberly, Tiffany, Jonathan, Christy, Zachary, Dakota, Amber, TJ and Darrell; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Bill Hughes; and a host of other relatives and friends. Interment in York Settlement Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where Funeral Service will start promptly at 7:00pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family, C/O Jeanette Gosnell. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
