Secore, Peter 

WEBSTER: Born: September 17th, 1955 longed to go home to be w/ the LORD. He died on August 3rd, 2019. After two and half years w/ cancer. He refused treatment so long as he was incarcerated. He worked in the prison kitchens right up to the end. In his spare time he worked on puzzles, rolling his own cigarettes, collecting stamps. He was predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Eleanor Secore and brother Wilfred Secore Jr. He leaves behind a daughter Katrina McKenna-Robertson, granddaughter Kassie Robertson. Beloved brothers Paul, Mathew and Andrew Secore, sisters Margret Terry, Susan Secore, Kathryn (Daniel) Szymusiak, Monica (Tomas) Secore-Erland, Jane (Jeffrey) Commisso And Melanie DiBenedetto. A private memorial service will be held at noon on August 10th, 2019 @ 2131 Dannsen Rd. Palmyra, NY.