Obituaries

Sedore,  Pamala Jo (Burt-VanLare)

August 7, 2025
August 7, 2025

LYONS: Pamala Jo Sedore (Burt-VanLare), born in May 1962, to her father Robert Burt and her mother Beverly DeNeef, went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2025. She was surrounded by her loving husband Donald Sedore, family members and her beloved dog Molly. Pam is survived by her husband, her father, sister Brenda Anthony (Edwara), brother David Gausby, step son Andrew Sheets, daughter in law Joan P. Miller, step-daughter April Sheets, nieces Kaleigh Tylenda, Chelsea Eygnor, Shelby Gausby-Boland, Alexandra Gausby, Justine Wagner, nephew RJ Watkins, granddaughter Kennedy R. O’Mara, aunts, uncles, cousins and many relatives. She was predeceased by her mother Beverly VanLare (DeNeef) and dad Larry VanLare.Pam was always a happy person and had a positive outlook. She enjoyed spending quality time with family, friends, joking around, animals, beaches, boating, sunsets, angels, hummingbirds and traveling around California. Pam was an early 1980 graduate from North Rose-Wolcott High School. She worked at Parker Hannifin in Lyons for 30 years and Thomas Electronics in Clyde. 

She is now watching over us all from above. We will always remember her boisterous laughter and snorting, while having sore faces and stomachs as we were walking out the door. Her family and friends will miss her dearly. 

In keeping with Pam’s wishes, no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Pam’s remembrance to the American Cancer Society. She is being laid to rest on August 12, 2025 at South Lyons Cemetery. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.

