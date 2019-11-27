Sedore, Sylvia E. 

LYONS: Sylvia E. Sedore, Age 65, of Canal St died Monday November 25, 2019. Friends may call Monday December 2 from 4-7pm at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St, Lyons. Services will be Tuesday Dec 3rd at 11am at the funeral home. Burial in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County. Sylvia was born in Newark Nov. 2, 1954 to Raymond and Eileen Norris Downey Sr. She had worked at Thomas Electronics in Clyde for 10 years and was a hair dresser and worked as a waitress for Osmens in Newark as well as the Soda Spa in Lyons. She is survived be her husband of 34 years Delbert; two daughters Mikki (Chris) Peay of Albany, GA and Marcy Conaway of Rochester; sister Rose Morrison; two brothers Albert (Julie) Downey of Lyons and Raymond Jr; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com