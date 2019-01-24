Seely, James N. 

NEWARK: James N. Seely, died on Monday (January 21, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Jim was born in Olean, New York on October 9, 1928 the son of the late Theodore and Charlotte Marie Crandall Seely. He graduated from Trumansburg High School and Cornell University. From October 1951 to September 1955, Jim served his country in the US Air Force. Along with his wife Dorla, who died in July of 2018, Jim moved to Newark and began his career at Newark High School. Jim earned his Masters Degree in Education in 1963 from the University of Pennsylvania and taught Freshman science in Newark until his retirement in 1986. During the summer months while still teaching and into his retirement, Jim did some general contracting, building houses, decks and many other things. He had been a member of the Newark Jaycee’s and was member of the Park Presbyterian Church. He is survived by two sons Jerry (Laurie) and Craig (Joan) of Newark, daughter-in-law Mary Sue Seely; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the home health aids for maximizing Jim’s quality of life. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held from 11AM to 2PM on Saturday, February 2nd at the August Mauer Post 286 American Legion, corner of East Avenue and East Union Streets in Newark. Burial will be in the Grove Cemetery in Trumansburg. Memorials, in Jim’s name, may be made to the Park Presbyterian Church, Maple Court, Newark, New York 14513. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com