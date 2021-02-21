Seils, Patricia L.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on February 18, 2021 at 68. Predeceased by her parents: George and Frances Chase Seils; nephew: Jamie Johnston. Patty was a well-respected and loved bus driver for the Williamson Central School District for over 30 years. She was a long time bus driver for the Empire Statesmen and Bugle Corp. She loved to camp, watch SU Games, NASCAR and Buffalo Bills. Survived by her loving family, brothers: Terry (Pam) and Tom (Debbie) Seils; sister: Nancy (Jimmie) Johnston; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and numerous friends; furry companions: Teddy and Tuffy. Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) February 27, 2021 from 2pm - 4pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Patty can be made to: Camp Good Days and Special Times: PO Box 665, Mendon, NY 14506 or webpage: www.campgooddays.org or to Standardbred Retirement Foundation: PO Box 312, Millstone Township, NY 08535 or webpage: www.adoptahorse.org. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
SODUS POINT: Patricia J. Stauffer, 86, passed away, Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse NY. As Per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no immediate calling hours.A memorial service will be held at a later date and time, to be announced. Patricia’s family request memorial contributions be directed to the Sodus Point […]