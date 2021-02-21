Seils, Patricia L.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on February 18, 2021 at 68. Predeceased by her parents: George and Frances Chase Seils; nephew: Jamie Johnston. Patty was a well-respected and loved bus driver for the Williamson Central School District for over 30 years. She was a long time bus driver for the Empire Statesmen and Bugle Corp. She loved to camp, watch SU Games, NASCAR and Buffalo Bills. Survived by her loving family, brothers: Terry (Pam) and Tom (Debbie) Seils; sister: Nancy (Jimmie) Johnston; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and numerous friends; furry companions: Teddy and Tuffy. Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) February 27, 2021 from 2pm - 4pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Patty can be made to: Camp Good Days and Special Times: PO Box 665, Mendon, NY 14506 or webpage: www.campgooddays.org or to Standardbred Retirement Foundation: PO Box 312, Millstone Township, NY 08535 or webpage: www.adoptahorse.org. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com