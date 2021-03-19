Sementilli, Suzanne E. (O’Brien)

PALMYRA: Suzanne peacefully left us on Saturday, March 13th at age 87 with her children at her bedside.

She was born August 19, 1933 to the late Nora and James O’Brien.

Suzanne is predeceased by husband Louis, son Michael and sister, Carol Ross. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Craig) LeMoyne; son, James (Gerry Clark) Sementilli; beloved grandchildren Matthew (Natalia) LeMoyne and Megan LeMoyne; great-grandchildren, Darien, Maxwell, Alex and Hannah; brother, James O’Brien; and many nieces and nephews.

She was a lifelong resident of Palmyra, NY and spent 30 years employed at Palmyra-Macedon High School, retiring at age 75. She loved her job and was so proud to be a part of the the Pal-Mac school community, especially the students, who always kept her young at heart.

She was a member of the 1951 graduating class of Palmyra High School and was involved in theatre, glee club and church choir.

Suzanne’s commitment to family was everything and it defined her. She particularly loved holidays and was able to share her love through some of her signature dishes such as her 3-day lasagna, butternut squash and Thanksgiving gravy.

She was an avid supporter to her children and grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. Suzanne never missed a game.

Her dream was to become a newscaster and ironically, her first job in high school was as a soda jerk at the Central News Room in Palmyra making 37-½ cents an hour. Her love of news continued throughout her life and she would read the newspaper cover-to-cover every day. She was also an avid writer and poet.

Suzanne followed her parent’s lead of summer vacations to Ogunquit, ME and after 55 years, the family continues that tradition. She loved the ocean and would always remind us that at the ocean you forget to count the days. While in Maine, she looked forward to her daily lobster roll(s), Goldenrod salt water taffy and especially people watching at the beach. She did not limit her travels to Ogunquit, and also included family trips to Italy, Hawaii, Florida, the Caribbean and numerous trips to Chicago.

Suzanne was always regarded as a kind individual and possessed a great sense of humor. Her quick and clever wit with comedic timing always left people wanting more.

A lover of Broadway show tunes and music from the Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett era, music continued to be her connection to the world, even in her final years. Among her many joys, far too many to mention, included going for Sunday drives to Canandaigua and Naples, NY. These rides would always include a stop for a hot fudge sundae. A lover of shopping, “Suzy Shopper” was always known to find the best deals.

We were very fortunate that Suzanne found a new residence for the past three years at the Fairport Baptist Home. The family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to the staff and volunteers at FBH for their loving support and compassion. The family would also like to acknowledge the loving care provided by the many in-home caregivers during the past decade.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Suzanne’s name to Pal-Mac Dollars for Scholars or The Alzheimer’s Association.

Suzanne will privately be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. A celebration of Suzanne’s life will be announced at a later date.

To leave the family an online condolence or light a candle, please visit www.murphyfuneral services.com