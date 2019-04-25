Obituaries
Semmler, Ruth L.
MARION/NEWARK: A memorial service for Ruth will be held on Saturday (May 4th) at 11:00 AM at the United Church, 3848 North Main Street, Marion. Burial will be in the Marion Cemetery. Gifts in Ruth’s name may be made to the Fairport Baptist Home, 4646 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd, Fairport, NY 14450 or to a charity of your choice. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
