Sergeant, Carol

WEBSTER: Age 82, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, April 1, 2022. Predeceased by her parents, William and Eleanor Stauffer, her mother- and father-in-law Evelyn and Henry Sergeant, and husband, Gilbert. Carol is survived by her loving sons, Tim (Christine), Mark (Christine) and Matt (Tracy); grandchildren, Jeff, Tyler, Michael, Katie, Madison and Christopher; brother, Bill (Blanca); nephews, Bill (Jackie) and Cris (Chanan) Stauffer, along with many dear friends.

Carol was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. After a rewarding career as an English teacher at Sodus, she was an active volunteer at the Sodus Free Library and was deeply involved in the capital campaign project there. She also volunteered at the Sodus Lighthouse Museum and served many years on the Sodus Central School Board. A longtime member of both Monday Club and Rug Hookers of the Finger Lakes, she can also be remembered for her beautiful gardens and her love of her grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Sodus Free Library, 17 Maple Ave, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.