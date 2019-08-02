Sergeant, James D. (Stub)

CLYDE: James D. (Stub) Sergeant of Lock St., formerly of Reed Rd., Savannah, died Wednesday July 31, 2019. Stub was born in Lyons, March 4, 1938, son of James & Ruth Mathew Sergeant Sr. He worked at Maplegrove Cemetery in Clyde & D&L garbage Co. in Wolcott. He lived on Reed Rd. Savannah most of his life. Survived by 2 grandchildren: Christopher & Christian Sergeant; 3 brothers: Skip (Cheryl) Cole, Ricky Cole, Randy (Betty) Cole. 2 sisters Cindy Dora, Kathy (Ernest) Janes. Predeceased by wife Frances, in 2002 & his son David, brothers William & David Cole, sisters, Peggy Burghdurf, Judy Malbone. Friends may call Tuesday August 6, 10-11 am at Christ Community Church 27 W. Genesee, St. Clyde , where services will be at 11 am. Burial in Maplegrove Cemetery. Arrangements by Pusateri – Canolesio Funeral Home , 68 Sodus St. Clyde, NY. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com