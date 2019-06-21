Obituaries
Sergeant, James H.
SODUS POINT: Age 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents, Harmon and Pauline Sergeant; sister, Jacqueline Sergeant; brother, Edward Sergeant. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy A. Sergeant; his children, Alicia (Jodi), Darrell (Susie), James (Christa), Michael (Julie), Christine (Allen), Brian (Jill); grandchildren, Shawn, Heather, Michael, James, Christopher, Jamie (Jared), Jeri, Samantha (Jon), Peter, Amanda (Charles), Savannah, Hunter (Ashley); 6 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Jim spent 21 years serving in the US Air Force and after retiring from the military he spent 20 years running the family farm. Once fully retired, Jim and Dort spent many years traveling which included a summer in Yellowstone, trips across the country and several years wintering in Ft. Myers Beach. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at the First United Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Cure Childhood Cancer Assoc., 200 Westfall Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave, Suite 704, Rochester, NY 14642. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Recent Obituaries
