Sergeant, Lucille Sergeant (Vogt)

ONALASKA, WI/SODUS: Verlyn Lucille Sergeant (Vogt), 94, died 11/3/2022 in Onalaska, WI at the home of her nieces Kimberly Vogt and Debra Cumberland.

Verlyn was born in Sodus, NY, February 23, 1928, to parents, John J. and Sara A. (Kotvis) Vogt. She was raised in Sodus, NY and graduated in 1946 from Sodus H.S. She married Fred D. Sergeant of Sodus, NY in 1947 and they were married for 59 years until Fred’s death in 2006.

Verlyn worked for NY Telephone in Sodus, NY from 1946-1966 and later owned and operated Potpourri Antiques in Sodus, NY. Verlyn traveled with her husband throughout the United States, and in retirement lived in Long Key, FL and Bonita Springs, FL. In her later years, she moved to Holmen, WI to be near her niece Kimberly Vogt.

She is survived by her nieces, Kimberly A. Vogt (Debra Cumberland) (Onalaska, WI), Kelly L. Vogt (Webster, NY), nephew Timothy J. Vogt (Rochester, NY), 3 great nephews/niece, and 3 great-great nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, John J. Vogt and Sara A. Vogt (Kotvis), and brothers, John D. Vogt and Richard L. Vogt.

Inurnment will be private at the family’s convenience.