Sergeant, Mary Martha

POTSDAM: Mary Martha Sergeant, affectionately known to her family and friends as “Jeff”, age 92, peacefully passed away Monday evening, September 2, 2019 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton after a brief illness. Jeff was born September 30, 1926 in Mount Vernon, New York the daughter of the late Cyrus and Mary Louise (Pogue) Stow. After graduating high school, she attended Cornell University for nursing. She interrupted her nursing career to marry the love of her life, Douglas Day Sergeant on September 10, 1948 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. After their marriage, they made their home in Sodus, New York where they raised their five daughters. Douglas predeceased her in 1998. She moved to Potsdam 14 years ago to be near her family. Jeff was a registered nurse working at Rochester General Hospital for many years. While living in Sodus, she was an active member of the Third Methodist Church, where she regularly sang in the choir. After moving to Potsdam, she attended the Potsdam Methodist Church. She was active with SOAR and volunteered with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her family, gardening, and traveling. She is survived by her 5 daughters, Diane (Jim) Butler of Sodus, Susan VanDamme of Watertown, Teresa DeVincenzo of Potsdam, and twins, Sharon (Jim) Dalton of Potsdam and Florida and Sandra (Fran) DiMario of Simsbury, CT; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Julie Sergeant and two brothers, Jim and John Stow. At her request there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.