March 3, 2025
Sergeant, Sandra K. 

March 3, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WILLIAMSON/PONTE VEDRA, FL:  Passed away February 21, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida after a long illness at age 81.

She is survived by her husband William; daughters Jody (Steve) Boudreau and Julie Heltzel (Shon Fluitt); grandson Troy Boudreau (Alanna Greene); sister Donna Bushart; many other relatives and friends.

The burial will be in Lake View Cemetery in Williamson, NY at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of life will be held in May.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lollypop Farm, Fairport, NY.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

