Sergeant, William "Bill" 

SODUS/ST. JOHNS, FL: William "Bill" Sergeant, 83, passed away on January 28, 2026, after a life well lived and well laughed.

Born in Sodus, New York, Bill was a devoted family man, a lover of music and trains, and someone who never met a stranger-he made a friend wherever he went.

Bill spent over 37 years working in Information Technology at Gleason Works, where his dedication shaped a long and meaningful career. His passion for technology didn’t end with retirement; he was always ready to offer "technical support" to anyone who needed a hand, and he did so with patience, humor, and genuine joy.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandy.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Jody (Steve) Boudreau and Julie Heltzel (Shon Fluitt); his grandson, Troy Boudreau (Alanna Greene); his brother, David Sergeant; and many other cherished relatives and friends who will miss his kindness, wit, and steady presence.

Bill will be laid to rest in Lake View Cemetery in Williamson, NY at the convenience of the family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lollypop Farm in Fairport, NY.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com