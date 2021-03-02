Powered by Dark Sky
March 3rd 2021, Wednesday
×
Sergisson, David C.

by WayneTimes.com
March 2, 2021

NEWARK: David C. Sergisson, 75, died on Friday February 26, 2021 at his home in Newark. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY.  Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. Face masks will be required. Memorials in his name may be made to the First Baptist Church, 133 E. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513. David was born in Newark, NY on April 27, 1945 the son of the late Charles and Dorothy Walden Sergisson. He was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1964.  For 23 years, he was a Therapy Aide at the Newark Developmental Center. David loved singing and took pride in solos at his church. Mr. Sergisson is survived by a sister Joyce (Robert) Quance of Syracuse; three brother-in-laws James, Edward and Ronald Marsteiner; many nieces and nephews.  He was predeceased by two wives Cassandra and Donna; a sister Carol South. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

