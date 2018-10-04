Sergisson, Donna M. 

NEWARK/LYONS: Donna M. Sergisson, 74, on Tuesday (October 2, 2018) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She had been a long time resident of the Wayne County Nursing Home. Donna was born on January 24, 1944 in Lyons, the daughter of the late Irving and Mary DeMeyer Marsteiner. She was a 1962 graduate of Lyons High School. Donna worked in data processing for the Lyons National Bank for about 30 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Donna enjoyed reading, doing crafts and had loved to travel. She is survived by her husband David of Newark; three brothers James Marsteiner of Nashville, TN, Edward Marsteiner of Newark and Ronald Marsteiner of Sodus; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday (October 13th) at the First Baptist Church, 133 East Miller Street, Newark. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Phelps. Memorials, in her name, may be made the First Baptist Church or to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com