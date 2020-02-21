Obituaries
Seymour, Eugene “Bud”
SODUS POINT: Age 88, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his first wife, Susan B. Seymour in 1987. He is survived by wife, Jean R. Seymour of Sodus Point; son, Paul (Christine) Seymour of Penfield; and many, many close friends. Bud enjoyed many hobbies. He was an avid sailor and photographer. He is a Past Commodore of Sodus Bay Yacht Club, Past President of Sodus Bay Historical Society and was very active with the Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association since its inception. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00-7:00pm Wednesday, February 26th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. He will be interred in Newark Cemetery with Full Military Honors at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association: SBJSA, PO Box 117, Sodus Pt., NY 14555. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
Latest News
This Week in High School Sports
Area Scouts test out their winter skills at annual Klondike Derby
Seneca Waterways Council’s Mohawk District hosted its annual BSA Klondike Derby Event on January 25th at Camp Hauser in Newark,...
Pal-Mac Technical Theatre Design students prepare for “Newsies” musical
PALMYRA – The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District has a rich musical theatre tradition. This year, the tradition continues with the...
Recent Obituaries
Morrison, Bette Stetzel
NEWARK: Bette S. Morrison, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at DeMay Living Center. Family will greet...
Nodecker, Arlene F.
FARMINGTON: On February 12, 2020, Arlene passed away at age 89. She was predeceased by, Lester Nodecker and her brother,...
Snavely, Grace
PERU, ILLINOIS/ROCHESTER: Passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Heritage Health in Peru, Illinois at the age of 93. Services...