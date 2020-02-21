Seymour, Eugene “Bud” 

SODUS POINT: Age 88, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his first wife, Susan B. Seymour in 1987. He is survived by wife, Jean R. Seymour of Sodus Point; son, Paul (Christine) Seymour of Penfield; and many, many close friends. Bud enjoyed many hobbies. He was an avid sailor and photographer. He is a Past Commodore of Sodus Bay Yacht Club, Past President of Sodus Bay Historical Society and was very active with the Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association since its inception. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00-7:00pm Wednesday, February 26th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. He will be interred in Newark Cemetery with Full Military Honors at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association: SBJSA, PO Box 117, Sodus Pt., NY 14555. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.