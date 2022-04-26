Seymour, James M. “Jim”

CANISTEO: James M. “Jim” Seymour, 69, of Bush Hill Rd. passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. James Hospital in Hornell.

Jim was born July 10, 1952 in Sodus, N.Y. to the late Edgar O. and Anna S. (Heinsbergen) Seymour.

He had been employed and retired as a union carpenter for the North Atlantic Carpenter’s Union Local 277 out of Horseheads, N.Y.

Jim was most comfortable in the outdoors. His greatest passion was hunting, fishing and camping. He found great comfort cutting firewood and being in the woods experiencing all that nature provided.

Survivors include a son Chadwick Seymour of Rochester, a daughter Melanie (Phillip) Procario of Ohio, one brother John Seymour of Wolcott, two sisters, Jean Burm of Newark and Barbara Davison of Wayland. His special friends Jeff Hosmer of Canisteo and Sandy Rice of Cato. He also leaves behind one granddaughter, one niece and several nephews. In addition to his parents Jim was predeceased by a brother Edgar Seymour of Rose, N.Y. in 2019.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. A celebration of Jim’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.