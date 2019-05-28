Seymour, Robert J. 

Obituaries
NEWARK: Robert J. Seymour, 79, died on Tuesday (May 28, 2019) at his home. Bob was born on May 20, 1940 in Sodus, the son of the late Robert H. and Doris Hanlon Seymour. He graduated Newark High School in 1958 and entered the US Air Force on July 10th for the next four years. He was a life long member of St. Michael Church in Newark. Bob was a quality control manager for Metscan Security Systems in Rochester for several years. For over fifteen years, he was in business for himself selling Mail Boxes Plus. Bob was an avid wood worker and enjoyed his gardening. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kay (Wiebeld); his daughters Alicia (Joseph) Gerbig of Newark, Michelle (Randy) Klaver of New Boston, NH and Kristin (Kenneth) Verkey of Newark; four grandchildren Nathan and Nicholas Klaver; Joey and Jacob Verkey; sisters Patricia Graf of Albemarle, NC and JoAnn Bales of Newark; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday (May 30th) from 5 – 8 PM at the Paul L Murphy & Sons Funeral Home , 127 East Miller Street, Newark, where a funeral service will follow the calling hours. Burial will be in the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in his name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
