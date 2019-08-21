Shadler, Theodore D. (Ted)

MACEDON: Theodore Shadler, 82, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his hospital bed surrounded by his family on August 16, 2019. Theodore (Ted) was predeceased by his parents Theodore L. and Margaret and his wife Sally Shadler; brother, Edward. He is survived by his children, Cynthia El-Gaaly, Timothy (Denise) Shadler, Michael (Brenda) Shadler and Jeffrey (Darlene) Shadler; grandchildren, Tarek, Adam, Lucas, Rachel, Casey, Jesse and Melissa; siblings,Ron (Sue) Shadler, Dave (Janet) Shadler and Greg (Debbie) Shadler; sister-in-law, Dorothy Shadler and many nieces and nephews. Theodore proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958 and was stationed at McClellan Air Force Base in California. After being honorably discharged from the service, Theodore obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from RIT. He retired from NuKote International, where he worked in R&Dand Quality. Ted enjoyed outdoor activities, online poker, watching sports, and keeping up with his yards and gardens. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Thursday (August 22) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. If you wish to attend Theodore’s prayer service, please meet on Friday (August 23), 4 PM in White Haven Memorial Park (All Seasons Chapel), 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford, NY. Memorial contributions in Theodore’s memory may be directed to the Humane Society at Lolly Pop Farm, www.lollypop.orgor American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.