Shanley Jr., John E. (Skip)

WOLCOTT: Age 60, passed away on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital.

Skip was born on October 15th, 1961 in Batavia, NY. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Ruth (Saquella) Shanley, sister, Dawn (Shanley) Budinock, and brother-in-law, Richard Stevens. He is survived by his sister Darlene (Shanley) Stevens of Red Creek, NY, nephews, Alexander (Stacy) Stevens and Eric (Sara) Stevens, brother-in-law, John Budinock, nieces, Alyssa Budinock (Dylan Ashley) and Kara Budinock, and great niece, Harper Stevens.

Skip moved to Wolcott in 1973. After graduating from North Rose-Wolcott high school he worked for over 30 years at Wayne County ARC. He loved music and was active in the Wolcott Methodist church choir for many years. While his developmental disability made reading a challenge for him, he was proud to have memorized the lyrics of every song he participated in.

Skip frequently enjoyed taking long walks around town, catching up on the latest gossip, and having coffee at the Village Restaurant. He had several opportunities to travel the country with his peers, visiting exciting places like Washington D.C., Las Vegas, California, and New Orleans. When he wasn’t on-the-go, he was happy to be home with his beloved cat, Smokey, watching “I Love Lucy” reruns.

Skip is dearly loved and missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will take place in the spring, date TBD.