Sharlow, Morris (Morey) F. 

MARION/OGDENSBURG: Morris (Morey) F. Sharlow, age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly from Marion, NY passed

away on Sunday March 5th, 2023, at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse, NY. His wish for no calling hours will be honored. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction and care of Stevens Funeral Home in Marion, NY. There will be a celebration of life later for family

and friends.

Born to Leo and Carrie (Westerdick) Sharlow; he went to Canton Central School. He worked random jobs as a laborer and auto mechanic before enlisting in the United States Army in 1968. He was stationed in Korea and honorably discharged in 1970 as a Sergeant. He later worked for Atlantic Trailer sales in Palmyra, NY before spending the rest of his career (over 40 years) working for Ballantyne RV and Marine, Victor, NY as an RV technician. He was respected for his conscientious efforts to always go above and beyond to keep the customers happy. His friends would tease him after her retired because he returned to Ballantyne and the joke is that he retired from Ballantyne four times.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Tyndall) Sharlow; of 52 years, a son, Kevin Sharlow; (Ocklawaha, Florida) and companion, Lisa Snow; two brothers, Roy Sharlow and Richard (Judy) Sharlow; five sisters, Joan (John) Willard, Kate (Tim) Hazelton, Phyllis (Smoky) McBroom,

Cheryl Sharlow and Suzy (Richard) Walrath; also two men whom he referred to as his other sons, Randy Petell and Jesse Randolph; grandchildren, Tarra Woodcock and companion Michael Bonno, Angel (Allan) Planty, Rachael Sharlow and companion Travis Brothers, Ashley (Chad) Thomas and Nicholas LaRock; 9 great-grandchildren, with number ten due in June.

He was an avid outdoorsman. He looked forward to and enjoyed hunting with his four sons. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles with his sons, friends and wife.

Morris is pre-deceased by a daughter, Debbie Sharlow; at age 4 months, and a son, Thomas Sharlow; at age 52, also his parents, Leo and Carrie; brother, Wayne Sharlow; and two sisters, Carolyn Bevins, and Sally Wright.

He is a member of Heuvelton, NY Amvets, the Newark, NY VFW, and the Marion, NY American Legion. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts. Morris was a living donor, who shared one of his kidneys with his son Tom in 1983. The demand for organ, eye and tissue donation still vastly exceeds the number of donors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor (www.organ donor.gov) in memory of Morris. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com