Sharp, Paul R.

CLYDE: Paul R. Sharp passed away peacefully on Saturday November 25 at his home in Clyde after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. The class, dignity and patience in which he fought this disease was truly inspiring and will long be remembered and appreciated.

In accordance with Paul’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Paul was born on July 23, 1970 to Paul N and Carole A. (Riviello) Sharp. Paul graduated from Clyde-Savannah Central School in 1988. He was a key member of arguably the best era in the history of CS sports. The teams he was on won an astonishing 78 games in a row. Upon graduation, Paul attended Hudson Valley Community College where he was a member of the football team. Paul returned home and entered into the workforce where he worked for the Xerox Corporation and then Officewerks of Rochester.

Paul will be fondly remembered by his Son Grant of Rochester, Mother Carole of Clyde, Brothers Kevin (Susan), Tim (Julie Defendorf Hertlein) and Jeff (Deanna). He also leaves behind loving nephews and nieces—Matt, Sarah, Marissa, Kyle, Brian and Tayler along with many cousins, uncles, aunts and countless friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his father Paul in 2011.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Rochester Regional Homecare and Bret Devito and the entire Officewerks family for the unending support and care they displayed during this very difficult time. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice in Paul’s name.