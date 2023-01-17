Sharpe, Helen P. (Wallace)

WOLCOTT: Age 89, of Wolcott passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Helen was born in 1933 in Altmar, NY to Ralph and Lucy Wallace. Helen was predeceased by her son, Ronald Barnes; first husband, Merle Barnes; second Husband, Donald Sharpe; and brothers, James, Fred, Norman, and Harry. Helen is survived by her brother, David Druce of Seneca Falls; son, Donald Barnes of Port Orange, FL; daughters, Sharon (George) Culp of Liverpool, NY, Elizabeth (Timothy) Crowell of Wolcott, NY, and

Rosalind Dallas of Wolcott, NY. Helen was a loving grandmother to Austin Crowell, Travis Crowell, Jackie Culp, Holly Sincerbeaux, Melisa Dallas, Brandie Holloway, Jennifer Cassidy,

Tiffany Dallas, Dean Barnes, Timothy Barnes, Nick Barnes, and many great grandchildren.

Helen spent part of her adult life working at Wegman’s egg farm before opening her own cake business where she went on to make hundreds of cakes for people in the surrounding community. Helen was also a member of the Wolcott Presbyterian Church and attended the Wolcott United Methodist Church senior program.

Friends and family are invited to call 12:00pm-2:00pm Sunday, January 29th at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Her Memorial Service will start promptly at 2:00pm. Interment in Huron Evergreen Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Lakeshore Volunteer Ambulance, 5841 New Hartford St, Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com