Sharpstene, Redford J. “Rex”

ONTARIO: Rex was born in Clare, New York on November 28, 1933 and passed away on September 28, 2020 at the age of 86 years old. He is predeceased by his son Stephen Sharpstene. Rex is survived by his wife of 38 years Joan Sharpstene; children, Scott (Amy) Sharpstene, JanMarie (Bill) Reger, James (Laura) Sharpstene; step-children, Armand (Debie) D’Alfonso, Michele (Bill) Maier and Sam (Kathe) D’Alfonso; 15 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. Rex was a proud US Navy veteran who served for eight years. He was employed by IMPCO Enterprises as a plant manager for 36 years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter for many years. Rex was a loving, generous kind hearted man. The family is incredibly grateful for the kind and loving care provided by St. Ann’s Nursing Home. There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Parish, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Road, Ontario, New York, DATE AND TIME TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON. Due to COVID 19 the church requests that all visitors are to wear their masks. Inurnment will be immediately following Mass at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620, in memory of Rexford J. Sharpstene. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.