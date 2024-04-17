Sharrow, Allen Jay

ONTARIO, NY/SARASOTA, FLORIDA: Passed away at his home in Ontario, on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the age of 60. He was born on Wednesday, September 18, 1963 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. He was predeceased by his father Leland Sharrow in 1978. Survived by his mother Barbara "Searles" Sharrow Reed; sisters, Bonnie (Mike) Wirth, Julie (Mark) Kazmierski and Tamara Noto; brothers, David and Steven (Linda) Sharrow; extended family and many friends.

Allen was a 1981 graduate of Wayne Central Schools, in Ontario, NY. He spent many years living in the St. Petersburg, Florida area. Allen’s passion was food, and cooking. His family owned the former Lee’s Pizza and Subs in Ontario, NY. At a young age, Allen would help at the restaurant and that is what contributed to a lifelong love for cooking. Sadly, his father passed away at a very young age, and his mother did her best to balance the restaurant while raising six children. Barbara closed the business about a year after Leland passed away, but Allen continued to focus on cooking. Through the years, Allen had the opportunity to cook for many people including celebrities. He even had the opportunity to work as a chef at the Kennedy Space Center. In addition to his love for cooking, he enjoyed being a part of the Tampa Bay sports scene and even took part in the tradition of drinking from the Stanley Cup. Allen will be missed but remembered fondly by those who love him.

All services will be private. To leave a condolence, please visit Allen’s tribute wall on his obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.