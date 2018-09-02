Sharrow, Ronald D. 

ONTARIO: After a brief illness, Ronald passed away on August 29, 2018 at age 66. He was born on July 1, 1952 in Walworth, NY to the late Milard and Mildred Sharrow. Ronald was also predeceased by his son, Daniel Sharrow. Survived by his wife, Jean Sharrow; children, Michael (Stephanie) Sharrow, Dawn Sharrow, Brett Klem and Jill Klem; grandchildren, Emma and Destiny Sharrow; sisters, Rebecca Mancini and Connie Lake; several nieces, nephews and other family. Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 11AM-2PM on Tuesday (September 4) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where his funeral service will be held at 2 PM. Interment in Furnaceville Cemetery. Contributions in Ronald’s memory may be directed to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: murphyfuneralservices.com