WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on June 26, 2024 at age 66.

Predeceased by his wife: Cathleen Shaw; parents: Frederick and Barbara Shaw; infant brother: Forrest; sisters: Evelyn Shaw, Peggy Garlow and Darlene Miller.

Survived by his loving children: Natasha Shaw and Robert (Stephanie) Wunder; grandsons: Hunter and Robert; siblings: Frederick, Jr. (Brenda), Jeffrey and Charles Shaw; sisters: Linda Smith, Marjorie (David) Prince, Sharon Hughes, Kathleen Claeys and JoAnn (Tim) Budd; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Brad’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

